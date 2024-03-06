Fake doctor apprehended for illicit medical activities in Guwahati

Guwahati, March 6: In a significant crackdown on fraudulent medical practitioners, the Guwahati Police apprehended a fake doctor responsible for illicit medical activities at New Mahamaya Medicos, a pharmacy located in Lalganesh.

The doctor, identified as Premananda Roy, was arrested on Wednesday.

As per sources, with the arrest of Premananda Roy, 32 fake doctors in the city have been arrested by the police.

Roy was accused of posing as a medical professional while running the unauthorised medical facility. Investigations revealed that Roy had been using the registration number of Dr Surendra Narayan Sen, a legitimate doctor from West Bengal, registered with the Assam Medical Council since 1960.

Claiming to have treated patients since 1983, Premananda Roy now faces charges of forgery and deceiving the public. Shockingly, he had even forged death certificates for deceased patients, further complicating the legal ramifications of his actions.

The arrest of the fake doctor was made following a complaint filed by Dr. Abhijit Neog. The Odalbakra police acted swiftly on the complaint, apprehending Premananda Roy and initiating legal proceedings against him.



