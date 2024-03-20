‘Fake’ beggars flooding Guwahati city

Guwahati, Mar 20: The city has witnessed a rise in the numbers of 'fake' beggars in recent times. According to a survey by the Kamrup (Metro) district administration, around half of the beggars in the city were found to be 'fake' or have taken begging as an easy income source.

“During August-September in 2023, the district administration has conducted a survey and identified around 4,500 beggars. Out of them, 2,500 were found to be 'fake' beggars. It is not possible to remove this section of people from the streets, as begging is an easy way of income for them,” a district administration official said.

Sources in the Kamrup (Metro) district administration also informed that the problem has aggravated over the years with several gangs from north India forcefully engaging people from outside the State in begging activities in different parts of the city.

Talking to The Assam Tribune, a senior official of Kamrup (Metro) district administration informed that the rescue and rehabilitation of beggars and street dwellers could not become successful as per expectation since most of them are 'fake' beggars who never want to give up the 'begging profession'.

According to sources, a beggar on an average earns between Rs 1,500-Rs 2,000 daily. Moreover, they often receive free food, clothes, etc., from donors, especially near religious institutions.

"Therefore, these beggars, who are generally permanent resident of the city, don't want to shift to other profession. So, there is an urgent need to execute an anti-begging policy in the city," the official added.

“Last year, we rescued a number of beggars and street dwellers from different locations of the city and shifted them to different shelter homes. Of them, the 'fake' section again returned to the street. At the same time, the beggars engaged by the north Indian gang is a serious concern for us. There is a need to take coordinated step to stop such activities," the official stated.

In a meeting concerning the issue held recently, officials also found that a number of people were found begging in the streets of Guwahati in the guise of transgenders.

“The allegation of fake transgender beggars cannot be ruled out. Guwahati has witnessed an increase in the number of transgender beggars, especially in the bus stoppages. But it is not easy to prove a person as fake due to different legal issues,” the official added.

It was also learnt that Guwahati has lack of adequate number of efficient NGOs to implement the "SMILE - Support for Marginalized Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise” scheme, which is meant to rehabilitate beggars and transgender community.

A senior official of district administration stated that there is a provision to engage at least five NGOs in the city to work in this section but the district administration could not find efficient NGOs for the purpose.

“We are looking for efficient NGOs to engage in this sector. After the elections, we will again start looking for efficient NGOs. At the same time, we believe that the general public too should stop distributing free food, clothes etc., among street dwellers and beggars. Rather, they should donate such items to shelter homes. Or else, the problem will persist forever," he added.

- By Manash Pratim Dutta