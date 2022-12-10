84 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Faculty from IIT Guwahati found hanging in quarter

By The Assam Tribune
Faculty from IIT Guwahati found hanging in quarter
Guwahati, Dec 10: An Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G) faculty member was found hanging in his quarters on the campus on Saturday, said reports.

According to reports, the person was identified as Samir Kalam and was a faculty member in Mathematics department, and an internal investigation will be commissioned by the institute.

Although preliminary probe suggests that it could be a case of suicide, investigations are going on, police informed the media.





