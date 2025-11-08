Facts & fairness take centre stage at The Assam Tribune Dialogue 2025

Guwahati, Nov 8: The second edition of The Assam Tribune Dialogue 2025 began on Saturday at Vivanta, Guwahati, with Babita Rajkhowa, Managing Director of The Assam Tribune Group of Publications, delivering the welcome address and setting the tone for two days of discussions on media, culture and the Northeast’s future.

The event opened with Straight Talk, where Lt Gen (Retd) Rana Pratap Kalita, Former General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, Indian Army, spoke on “Balancing Development and Navigating Security Challenges in India’s North East Region.”

Moderated by The Assam Tribune Executive Editor Mr Ramanuj Dutta Choudhury, the session offered insights into the region’s security concerns and the importance of balanced development for lasting stability.

An image of Lt Gen (Retd) Rana Pratap Kalita (Right) and executive editor Mr Ramanuj Dutta Choudhury.

The day’s first thematic session, “Oral Traditions to Digital Narrative: Cultural Expressions & Societal Reflections”, featured theatre director Sunil Shanbag and filmmakers Jahnu Barua and Rima Das, with Dr Asha Kuthari Chaudhuri of Gauhati University as moderator. The discussion highlighted how storytelling continues to evolve from stage to screen while retaining traditional roots and reflecting social change.

One of the most engaging sessions of the day, “Ethics in Media: Representing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion,” focused on the principles guiding journalism today. The panel included Samrat Choudhury, Afrida Rahman Ali, Ramanuj Dutta Choudhury, and Karma Paljor, who shared their perspectives on the challenges facing the media in the digital era.

Author and journalist Samrat Choudhury said that the foundation of media ethics lies in accuracy and verification.

“The fundamental thing about media ethics is to begin with what is news. It has to be factual. If it is not factual or verified, then it may be rumour, propaganda, public relations, or entertainment, but it is not journalism,” he said.

He observed that television news had largely shifted towards entertainment, adding,

“Without objectivity, it is no longer journalism but PR.”

Journalist Afrida Rahman Ali spoke about how smartphones and social media have changed news gathering and audience behaviour.

“With Wi-Fi and mobile phones, accessibility to news has become instantaneous. The era when an anchor would appear on screen and tell viewers what happened today is over. Smartphones have changed the game,” she said.

Reflecting on the state of debates on television, Ramanuj Dutta Choudhury noted that discussions had become noisy and lacked civility.

“Ten people shouting at the same time in a debate — does it make sense? Even in school debates, we were taught to listen and let the other person finish speaking,” he remarked.

He also cautioned digital platforms against prioritising speed over accuracy.

“In the hurry to publish news first, some portals get carried away and release information without confirming it,” he added.

The Dialogue will conclude on November 9 with the R.G. Baruah Memorial Awards 2025 at Vivanta, Guwahati, honouring individuals for excellence and contribution in their respective fields.

An image of filmmaker Rima Das receiving and award.

The Assam Tribune Dialogue continues to serve as a platform for meaningful discussions on journalism, culture, and governance, encouraging thoughtful engagement on issues that matter to the North East and beyond.