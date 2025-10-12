Expatriate Assamese community’s support is growing: CM on Zubeen Garg death probe

Guwahati, Oct 12: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has confirmed that Singapore Police have been actively cooperating in the ongoing investigation into the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg, adding that the probe has now reached a critical phase.

Speaking to the press, Sarma said Singapore authorities have shown strong commitment to the case and are in constant communication with Indian investigators.

“We are receiving encouraging signs of cooperation from Singapore. They are taking this matter very seriously and are conducting their own inquiries before submitting a final report. Yesterday, they also sent a set of vital queries about Zubeen to his family, which we have already collected,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that Singapore Police are coordinating through the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and have been provided with the required documentation and requests from India.

“Whatever information or statements are needed regarding the crime scene or witnesses, we have sent our requests through the Central Home Ministry. These are now with the Singapore Attorney General’s office,” Sarma stated.

The Chief Minister also hinted at the growing support for the investigation from the Singapore Assamese community.

“The expatriate Assamese community’s support is increasing, and we are already getting indications of that. Some groups have asked for a video conference call, but we have decided not to accept it yet. The kind of psychological and moral pressure we are exerting will soon yield positive results. You can expect good news soon,” he said.

Chief Minister Sarma also addressed the long-standing issue of granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six communities in Assam - the Koch Rajbongshi, Moran, Matak, Chutia, Tai Ahom, and tea tribes. He confirmed that the state government has made significant progress in preparing the tribal classification report, which will be presented to the Assembly on November 25.

“We are definite about the inclusion of Koch Rajbongshi, Moran, and Matak communities. Discussions are ongoing for the Chutia and Tai Ahom groups. However, there are internal differences wherein some former tribal groups oppose new inclusions, while others support them wholeheartedly. Because of this conflict, finding a balanced solution has been challenging,” Sarma explained.

He further criticised the Congress party for “complicating the issue” by submitting a memorandum to the Centre that, according to him, aimed to restrict the rights of the newly proposed tribal communities.

“Congress earlier submitted a memorandum suggesting that the recognition of new tribes should not affect the existing ones. But in doing so, they have worsened the situation. They recommended granting ST status to only 36 out of 112 tea tribes, leaving the rest excluded. Now, the entire tea tribe community is demanding inclusion. This partial approach by Congress has degraded the situation,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the upcoming November 25 Assembly session will be crucial in bridging the divide.

“We will table our resolutions and submit a collective report on the tribal classification of six communities. Our goal is to reach a middle ground wherein it protects the rights of existing tribes while ensuring justice for the deserving communities awaiting recognition,” he affirmed.