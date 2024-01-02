Exclusive chess playing space at Nehru Park gathers chess masters in Guwahati

Guwahati, Jan 2: In a move to promote intellectual engagement and strategic thinking, Guwahati's Nehru Park inaugurated a dedicated chess-playing zone on December 27, 2023. The zone has quickly evolved into a lively hub, attracting both children and adults, fostering a lively and engaging atmosphere.

The zone is made available to the public every day, providing a warm and welcoming ambience for chess players of all skill levels.

International Chess Master Atanu Lahiri graced the inauguration ceremony, held in the presence of Narayan Deka, Chairman of Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), and other dignitaries. Lahiri, expressing his zeal for the proliferation of chess in the region, highlighted the logical, analytical, and strategic benefits that the game imparts.

This commendable initiative by the authorities not only offers a source of fun and enjoyment but also nurtures intellectual growth, seamlessly combining both elements for a valuable experience.

As chess boards come alive with strategic moves, the park transforms into a dynamic space, promoting community interaction and fostering a love for the game that goes beyond entertainment.