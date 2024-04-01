Excise department officer faces case for amassing disproportionate assets 

Guwahati, April 1: On the first day of the fiscal year 2024–25, the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell registered a case against Excise Department Secretary IAS officer Indreswar Kalita for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known source of income

According to sources, the CM Vigilance launched an investigation into the case in 2022–23 and prepared a long list of assets. The cell registered a case no 2/24 against non-income assets on Monday.

Earlier, the vigilance cell also conducted raids at the Nirvana apartment in Sundarpur and he is alleged to own lots of properties in Beltola and Bhetapara areas.

It may be mentioned that Indreswar Kalita is serving as the secretary of the Assam Excise Department from May 22, 2023.

He was one of the eleven ACS officers who were promoted to IAS rank by the Government of India on June 13, 2023, against vacancies.







