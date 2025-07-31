Ex-APSC chief accused of forging ST certificate, age records; youth body files FIR

Guwahati, July 31: A former chairman of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is facing serious allegations of forging documents to unlawfully claim Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The Anusuchit Jati Sangrami Yuba Parishad has lodged an FIR at Dispur Police Station, demanding a probe into how Tara Prasad Das allegedly used falsified documents to secure benefits meant for ST communities.

The complaint also accuses Das of manipulating his age certificate, a move that could have impacted his eligibility for the post and the duration of his tenure.

The Parishad has demanded immediate scrutiny of the documents submitted by Das over the years and urged the authorities to cancel any benefits, reservations, or official appointments he may have secured on the basis of false claims.

In addition, documents accessed from the case file, including scanned registry entries, reveal irregularities in the birth and community records submitted by Das. The discrepancies point towards intentional misrepresentation of identity, the council alleged, calling it a breach of public trust and a serious offense under applicable laws.

Amid rising tensions, the Scheduled Tribe Students' Association and 11 other tribal organisations, which had earlier called for a state-wide bandh to protest the alleged certificate forgery, have temporarily suspended their agitation for now.

They stated that their decision was made to allow the law to take its course, but they have vowed to intensify protests if action is not taken promptly.

“This is not just about one individual. It’s about ensuring that constitutional safeguards meant for indigenous communities are not misused by those in positions of power," a leader of the Parishad said.

The Anusuchit Jati Sangrami Yuva Parishad has also appealed to the Assam Chief Minister to initiate a high-level inquiry into all alleged offences committed by Das. “We now appeal to the Chief Minister of Assam to initiate a thorough investigation into all the offences he has committed,” the representative added.

The police at Dispur have registered the complaint and initiated a preliminary inquiry into the allegations. The case is likely to have wider ramifications, especially as APSC is a constitutional body responsible for recruiting top government officers in the state.

This controversy adds to a growing list of concerns about transparency and integrity within public institutions, and activists are now demanding a larger review of ST certificates issued to bureaucrats and high-ranking officials over the past two decades.

This is, however, not the first time Das has faced serious allegations. His name has previously come up in connection with the APSC recruitment scam. The fresh accusations, if proven, could further deepen the legal troubles for the former APSC chairman.