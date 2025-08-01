Evicted Silsako families hold fresh protest in Guwahati, demanding land & justice

Guwahati, Aug 1: Displaced residents of the Silsako area in Guwahati staged fresh protests on Friday , demanding proper compensation and immediate resettlement. The protestors, evicted during a major drive three years ago, accused the Assam government of discrimination and broken promises, alleging that they continue to be denied justice despite being indigenous to the state.

Raising slogans and holding placards, the protestors questioned why their rehabilitation process was ignored while families displaced in areas like Kaziranga, Garukhuti, Goalpara, and Darrang were allotted land and resettled.

“Why is there no alternative arrangement for us like in Kaziranga or Goalpara? We are indigenous people too. It’s been three years since our eviction, yet we’re still fighting for our rights,” said one protestor.

Many highlighted the inadequacy of the compensation provided by the government.

“Can Rs 10 lakh rebuild an RCC house or Rs 5 lakh an Assam-type house? Absolutely not. We demanded Rs 25 lakh, Rs 15 lakh, and Rs 5 lakh based on house type, but even that was ignored. We don’t want just money, we need land in exchange for the land we lost,” said a woman protestor.

Another protestor pointed out the irony in the Chief Minister’s recent statements.

“Just yesterday, the CM said indigenous people of Assam will not be evicted. He also admitted that indigenous families were evicted from Silsako. If you’ve accepted it was a mistake, then correct it, give us our land,” he said.

Anger was also directed at the alleged growing landholdings of ministers, while ordinary citizens struggle.

“Look at ministers like Jayanta Mallabaruah, Pijush Hazarika, and Pallab Lochan Das—their assets are only growing. But we’re out here, fighting to get even 1 katha 5 lessa of land. Why this double standard?” said a protestor.

The protesters also questioned the very purpose of the eviction, which was justified as part of a plan to create a water reservoir at Silsako.

“They said Silsako would be developed to collect floodwater. But even now, Guwahati floods during every heavy rainfall. Where is the water going? Definitely not to Silsako,” one of them remarked.

As frustration mounts, the evicted families have vowed to continue protesting until their demands are met.

“We won’t stop until we get land. This is not just about compensation, it’s about dignity, justice, and our right to live in the land we belong to,” the protestors said.