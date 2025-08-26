Ethnic Cultural Integration & Exchange Mission workshop concludes at Kalakshetra

Guwahati, Aug 26: The third workshop of the second phase of the 'Ethnic Cultural Integration and Exchange Mission' of Assam concluded at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra on August 23. The closing ceremony was held at the Sri Sri Madhavadeva International Auditorium, a press release stated.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation of students from the Rongmei Naga, Khasi, Garo, and Sarania Kachari communities.

The trainees presented a cultural programme that began with a hymn composed by Mahapurush Madhavadeva, followed by a collective rendition of Dr Bhupen Hazarika's evergreen song 'Manube Manuhor Babe.' The students also performed Satriya dance, showcasing the diversity of Assam's heritage.

Speaking on the occasion, the secretary of the Kalakshetra Samaj, Sudarshan Thakur underlined the obiectives of the mission, stressing that the heritage of every ethnic group must be preserved and enriched through coordination and exchange. "Our youth are the backbone of the society. They must take un the responsibility of safeguarding Assam's cultural wealth and act as cultural soldiers in shaping the future," he urged.

Thakur added that the mission was a step towards realizing the dream of a cultural by harmonious Assam while also linking heritage to broader national development.

"Such initiatives reflect the founding vision of Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, which has opened a door to global aspirations," he said. Speaking as the invited guest at the programme, the president of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), Utpal Sarma said that the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra is a product of the Assam Agitation and such programmes of harmony do indeed make the people realize the actual purpose for which Srimanta Sankaradeva lived.

The programme featured audio-visual presentations by students from the Rongmei Naga, Garo, Khasi and the Sarania Kachari groups. Students from the Rongmei Naga community presented the "Wangala' dance of the Garo community while the Khasi students presented the "Masmoria Nritya' of the Sarania Kachari community. Moreover, the students also presented Satriya dance as well as Bhortaal Nritya in the workshop along with highlighting 'yogasana' postures, all associated with Sankaradeva.

Prominent cultural personalities including Nrityacharya Jatin Goswami, sculptor Biren Singha, actors Pranjal Saikia and Purnima Saikia graced the occasion. The event concluded with the distribution of certificates to all participants