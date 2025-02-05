EPFO pushes for maximum enrolment in Employment Linked Incentive Scheme

Guwahati, Feb. 5: The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has intensified efforts to ensure maximum enrolment in the Employment Linked Incentive Scheme (ELIS), which aims to support first-time employees, job creation in the manufacturing sector, and employers hiring additional workers.

Addressing a press meet, Regional PF Commissioner-I Gaurav Srivastava emphasized the importance of Universal Account Number (UAN) activation and Aadhaar-seeded bank account linkage to enable seamless disbursal of incentives.

"It facilitates seamless disbursement of incentives via the Aadhaar payment bridge, ensuring 100 per cent biometric Aadhaar authentication for beneficiaries under the EPF & MP Act 1952," Srivastava said.

Three schemes under ELIS include support to first-timer employees (Scheme A), job creation in the manufacturing sector (Scheme B), and support to employers (Scheme C).

Scheme A includes a Direct Benefit Transfer of 1-month salary in three instalments up to Rs 15,000 to first-time employees registered in EPFO.

Scheme B revolves around job creation in the manufacturing sector and an incentive will be provided at a specified scale directly both to the employee and the employer with respect to their EPFO contribution in the first four years of employment.

Under scheme C, the employer-focused scheme will cover additional employment in all sectors. The government will reimburse employers up to Rs 3,000 per month for two years towards EPFO contributions for each additional employee.

To access benefits under ELIS, all employees must have an activated UAN linked to an Aadhaar-seeded bank account. Srivastava urged employers to assist their workers, especially those who joined in the current financial year, in completing this process through Aadhaar-based OTP authentication.

"Non-activation of UAN will pose difficulty in identifying the beneficiaries for timely and speedy disbursal of benefits under ELIS," he said.

To ensure compliance, EPFO is reaching out to employers through SMS, calls, and emails. Employers can check their list of non-activated UANs through the EPFO portal, while enforcement officers are being deputed to establishments to provide on-ground assistance.

"This initiative is a part of EPFO's larger mission to modernize access to employee welfare schemes, ensuring transparency, efficiency, and convenience for all stakeholders," Srivastava added. Regional PF Commissioners S Das and Siva Sanmugam also attended the press meet.