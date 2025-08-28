‘Enough of false promises’: AJP presses Shah for answers on key issues ahead of visit

Guwahati, Aug 28: Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Guwahati, the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), on Thursday, accused Shah and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of repeatedly betraying the people of Assam through “false promises and political deception”.

Addressing a press conference at the party office in Zoo Road, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi said the party would continue to raise its voice in the interest of the state’s residents.

“People once trusted the BJP in the name of poriborton (change) and nyay (justice), but in the last elven years, the BJP has broken all records of betrayal and deception,” he said.

Gogoi recalled Shah’s 2014 statement that foreign nationals would be sent back with “bags packed” after May 16, 2014.

“If that was true, let him now publish the list of Bangladeshis who have returned. Instead, what we see is political drama repeated time and again to seek votes,” he added.

The AJP also presented a set of questions it expects the Union Home Minister to address during his visit to Assam’s capital.

On illegal immigration, the party questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pre-2014 election promise that all illegal Bangladeshis would leave India has been fulfilled.

On flood management, the AJP highlighted Shah’s 2021 Assam Assembly election promise to identify flood-affected areas using satellite technology and construct reservoirs along the Brahmaputra within five years, seeking an update on the project’s progress.

Regarding the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Gogoi pointed out that the document, prepared at a cost of Rs 1,602.66 crore over five years with the involvement of more than 50,000 government employees, has been left unresolved.

The AJP demanded clarification on why rejection slips have not been issued, re-verification not carried out, and the final notification not published.

“We want development, not a theatre of false promises. Assam has endured 11 years of betrayal. Every single promise made has ended in complete failure,” Gogoi said.

The party reiterated that it would continue to voice the concerns of Assam’s people until these issues are addressed.