Encroachments and lack of accessibility endanger specially-abled students at Cotton University

Guwahati, Jan 8: The safety and mobility of specially-abled students at Cotton University, erstwhile Cotton College, are being severely compromised due to the setting up of illegal shops and unabated encroachments on footpaths along the College Hostel Roads, including Lakshminath Bezbaroa Road and College Hostel Road (RBI traffic point to Don Bosco School).

Visually impaired students, particularly women living in hostels near Dighalipukhuri, are among the worst affected as they not only face hazardous walkways but also suffer from the absence of bus or e-rickshaw services to reach the university, making their daily commute both dangerous and challenging.

Mamrez Ali, coordinator of Cotton University Forum for the Specially Abled, told The Assam Tribune that a number of illegal food stalls have set shops in and around the university causing inconvenience to students, especially to over 30 specially-abled students.

"Unscrupulous traders have occupied public sidewalks with unauthorized shops, bamboo storages, and other structures, forcing pedestrians onto the busy main road. This has particularly endangered blind and visually impaired students who are vulnerable to accidents in such hazardous conditions," said Ali.

"The sidewalks are meant to provide a safe walking space, but the current situation forces students and the public to walk on the road risking their lives," he added.

"The oldest institute of higher education in Assam and all of Northeast, Cotton University enjoyed peaceful surroundings until the past few years but that has changed. We have complained about the illegal vendors to the GMC and district administration but the problem has not been changed," he further said.

The forum also highlighted that the sidewalks, leading from the Cotton University hostels to the campus, currently lack essential accessibility features, such as railings and tactile paving.

"It has created significant challenges and safety hazards for students with disabilities, severely impacting their daily commute and overall well-being. We request the authorities concerned to facilitate the installation of railings and tactile paving along these sidewalks. Implementing these improvements will create a safer, more inclusive environment for all students, particularly those with special needs," said Mridula Das, assistant coordinator of the forum.

The student fraternity of the university urged for a provision of a free, permanent e-rickshaw service to facilitate safer and more accessible transportation for students with disabilities residing in the university hostels.

The coordinator Mamrez Ali said, "Disabled students, particularly those who are visually impaired, have been facing difficulties in commuting from the hostels to the main campus."

"There are eight girls in the hostels. The issue is more acute for students residing in these girls' hostels located on the eastern edge of Dighalipukhuri, where high-speed traffic poses a constant danger," Ali added.

Another student, Piku Saikia said, "A permanent e-rickshaw service would provide a safe, reliable, and free transportation option, alleviating the difficulties they face daily."

The forum also said that while the new infrastructure of the university is fully equipped with facilities for specially-abled persons, the old buildings require some improvements to enhance accessibility.

By Abinash Kalita