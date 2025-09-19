Encroachment on Guwahati hills fuelling landslides, artificial floods: Expert

Guwahati, Sept 19: Deaths due to landslides and artificial floods have become common issues in Guwahati city, which is considered as the gateway to the Northeast region. The reasons are known to everyone, but it remains to be seen whether the authorities concerned can take action to deal with the problems.

In 2012, a rapid screening of the hills of the city was carried out, and 366 locations vulnerable to landslides were identified. But over the years, the situation has changed as more encroachment of the hills is taking place.

According to Government records, several reserved forests, including Gotanagar, Sarania Hill, Fatasil, Jalukbari, Hengrabari, and Garbhanga, are under encroachment, and the area under encroachment is increasing with every passing day.

The Assam Tribune contacted geologist Dr Parag Phukan, Professor of Geology of Gauhati University, to know about the problems and solutions, and he said that the city needs an engineering solution backed by scientific research. “We know the causes of the problem and immediate steps should be taken to deal with it,” he added.

Dr Phukan pointed out that the hills in and around the city have become vulnerable to landslides because of unabated encroachments. He disclosed that the natural slopes of the hills were destroyed and that this had increased landslides. The hills always have a tendency to retain the natural gradient. When the hills are cut abnormally, the hills try to create the gradients, which result in landslides. Because of landslides, the drains are clogged after a brief spell of rain, which results in artificial floods in the city.

Moreover, due to hill cutting in Meghalaya and resultant landslide, the Jorabat area is always submerged after a brief spell of rain.

Dr Phukan pointed out that due to the felling of trees by the encroachers, the tree canopies are no longer available, and the rain hits the ground directly and percolates down quickly, and the resultant seepage pressure causes more landslides. The retaining walls constructed by some people who constructed houses on the slopes only give a false sense of security. The seepage of water through the walls can break down the walls and cause havoc, and this has already happened in several places in the city.

The causes of landslides and artificial floods in Guwahati are manmade problems, and the Government will have to take bold steps, and people should also cooperate to solve these problems, Dr Phukan added.