Encroachment, crime & chaos turn Guwahati’s Paltan Bazar into a neglected hub

Guwahati, Aug 27: Once regarded as a prime trade and transportation hub, Paltan Bazar has now turned into one of the most chaotic and undisciplined areas of Guwahati, largely due to poor planning and administrative neglect. Locals allege that under the very nose of the police, the area has also become a den of anti-social activities.

Strategically located near the railway station and bus terminus, Paltan Bazar has emerged as a centre for small and medium business establishments. However, authorities have allegedly failed to maintain order and discipline in the area. Residents complain that most of the footpaths have been encroached upon by vendors and business outlets, leaving little space for pedestrians.

Traffic congestion has become another pressing concern. The situation reportedly worsened after the construction of a foot over-bridge near the road leading to the railway station. Added to this is the perennial problem of artificial flooding after heavy rains. Locals blame the lack of a proper drainage system, coupled with garbage dumping into existing drains due to insufficient dustbins, for frequent clogging and waterlogging.

A local resident, wishing anonymity lamented. "Vendors run businesses without regulation, encroaching footpaths and public spaces. With no proper garbage management, the area always remains filthy." He further highlighted the rise in drug peddling, prostitution, and snatching, describing the locality as unsafe, particularly during night hours. "Loitering drug addicts often engage in petty crimes. The police must act firmly against them," he added.

Prasanta Ghose, another local, echoed similar concerns, stressing that poor management has transformed Paltan Bazar into a disorganized and unsafe zone. "Traffic congestion is unbearable. The government must prepare a roadmap for systematic redevelopment. Alongside, police need to crack down on petty criminals," he remarked.

Residents have urged the State government to chalk out a special master plan to redevelop Paltan Bazar with structured planning, noting that the area still holds immense potential to contribute significantly to the State's economy