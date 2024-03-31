Eminent Assamese litterateur Bishweshwar Hazarika passes away at 91 in Guwahati

Guwahati, Mar 31: An eminent litterateur, professor and linguist from Assam, Bishweshwar Hazarika, passed away on Saturday night at the age of 91.

The eminent litterateur breathed his last at KGMT Hospital in Guwahati.



Born on July 31, 1933, in Baramukhia village of Sarupathar under Golaghat district, Hazarika received the esteemed title of Sahitya Acharya from the Assam Sahitya Sabha in 2014 in appreciation of his extraordinary accomplishments.



Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, via the microblogging site 'X', condoled for the departed soul.



The passing of Bishweshwar Hazarika marks the end of an era in Assamese literature, but his achievements will live on and inspire future generations of readers and researchers.





Saddened to learn about the demise of renowned linguist, researcher Bisweswar Hazarika, HCM Dr @himantabiswa extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of crisis.



