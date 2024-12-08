Embracing diversity: SE Asian Cultural Confluence held in Guwahati

Guwahati, Dec. 8: Dispur College in collaboration with the Centre for South East Asian Studies, Gauhati University and in association with the North East Aashirvad Foundation, Guwahati hosted the 'South-East Asian Cultural Confluence 2024' for the third consecutive year at the Pratima Barua Pandey auditorium on Saturday.

With the aim to promote respect and understanding of the culture and tourism of South-East Asia, the programme celebrating the numerous cross-cultural ties amongst different South East Asian nations was attended by Dr Balendra Kumar Das, pro-vice-chancellor, University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) and president, governing body, Dispur College and several delegates from different South East Asian nations.

Dr Balendra Kumar Das, in his inaugural address, emphasised the rich cultural tapestry of Assam.

Highlighting Northeast India's significance, Dr Das stressed the importance of initiatives like the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Act East Policy.

Earlier, the principal of Dispur College Dr Navajyoti Bora delivered the welcome address.

