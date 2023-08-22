85 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Elephant tusk seized at Guwahati's Kamakhya Railway Station

By The Assam Tribune
Elephant tusk seized at Guwahatis Kamakhya Railway Station
Representational Image

Guwahati, Aug 22: An elephant tusk weighing around 2.3 kilograms was seized at Kamakhya Railway Station in Guwahati on Tuesday.

As per sources, The Government Railway Police carried out a search operation in Guwahati-bound Lachit Express where they recovered the elephant tusk from the possession of one accused identified as Sanjeev Joshi.

The market value of the seized tusk is estimated to be around 8-10 lakh rupees.

Further investigation is underway.

The Assam Tribune


