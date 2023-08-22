Elephant tusk seized at Guwahati's Kamakhya Railway Station

Guwahati, Aug 22: An elephant tusk weighing around 2.3 kilograms was seized at Kamakhya Railway Station in Guwahati on Tuesday.

As per sources, The Government Railway Police carried out a search operation in Guwahati-bound Lachit Express where they recovered the elephant tusk from the possession of one accused identified as Sanjeev Joshi.

The market value of the seized tusk is estimated to be around 8-10 lakh rupees.

Further investigation is underway.