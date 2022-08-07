Electricity Meter reader arrested for sexual assault bid in Basistha

Guwahati, Aug 7: An electricity meter reader was arrested for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a woman in Basistha area in Guwahati on Sunday.

As per sources, the accused identified as Vipul Das who is a contractual employee of the electricity department by profession came to the woman's house to note the electricity reading. It is alleged that the woman was alone at home and the accused tried to sexually harass her. She cried and resisted his attempts as locals came to her rescue.

People caught the accused on the spot and whipped him and was later handed over to the police.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against Vipul Das under Section 448/354 (B)/509 of the Indian Penal Code at Basishta Police Station.