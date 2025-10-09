Election fever grips Cotton University; 13 union seats up for grabs

Guwahati, Oct 9: The century-old Cotton University came alive on Thursday as the prestigious institution geared up for its annual students’ union election.

The campus echoed with slogans, campaign songs and cheers as candidates and their supporters moved through corridors and courtyards, waving flags, distributing pamphlets and making last-minute appeals to voters.

Students in Cotton supporting candidates

From the canteen to classrooms and hostels, the atmosphere was charged with youthful energy as polling began across seven booths set up in various departments.

A total of 16 posts are up for grabs this year - elections are being held for 13, while three candidates have been elected unopposed as Minor Games Secretary, Boys’ Common Room Secretary, and Football Secretary.

The contest for top positions has drawn significant attention, with banners and posters of presidential and general secretary candidates adorning walls and trees across the historic campus.

Among the presidential hopefuls are Deep Shekhar Kalita, a postgraduate first-semester student and Debashish Barman, a postgraduate third-semester student.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, Kalita highlighted infrastructure and academic delays as key concerns.

“The major problems in Cotton University are infrastructural deficiencies, delays in results and admit card issuance. These are not just agenda points — they are responsibilities. I also want every student to have an institutional email ID and to ensure our degree students receive honours status after graduation,” he said.

Kalita also said he would address laboratory issues and suggested naming the south road of the university as Zubeen Garg Path in memory of the late singer.

“This isn’t politics in Zubeen da’s name - it’s a tribute I wish to pursue,” he added.

Vice-President candidate, Tuja Brahma, a first-time contestant, said she felt “grateful” for the opportunity.

“My focus will be on solving smaller but recurring issues related to exams and admissions. Small unresolved problems often turn into big ones,” she said.

Reflecting on the sombre mood following Zubeen Garg’s passing, she added, “This year’s election feels different. It’s quieter, calmer. The polls were postponed by nearly a week, and that has changed things for all of us.”

An image of Vice President candidate Tuja Brahma.

General Secretary candidate, Kritimoy Kashyap emphasised accountability in campus governance.

“Many talk about problems but not solutions. I want stricter enforcement of the National Anti-Ragging Prevention Programme. Students face harassment even before authorities who ignore it — I’ll raise our voice for student rights,” he said.

An image of students in line to cast their votes.

According to an official notification (Memo No: CU/DSW/2023/005(P-1)/679, dated September 17, 2025), 30 candidates are contesting across the 13 posts, including President, Vice-President, General Secretary, Assistant General Secretary, and Editors of The Cottonian.

The Cotton University Students’ Union election once again reflects the vibrant democratic spirit of one of Assam’s oldest educational institutions, as students actively participate in choosing their representatives for the academic year 2025–26.