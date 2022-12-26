Elderly man goes missing during picnic trip to Bhairab Kund

Guwahati, Dec 26: An elderly man has gone missing during a picnic trip to Bhairab Kund on Sunday.

The person identified as Bhumidar Kalita has gone missing after he went for a picnic trip with a group to Bhairab Kund on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the family members of Kalita have reached out to the police as he was untraceable.

Kalita's daughter Rinkumani Kalita, while speaking about the ordeal to the media said that her father was eager to go to the picnic, however, he did not return back.

An FIR has already been lodged at Udalguri police station in this regard. Meanwhile, the police are now suspicious of the statements of the rest of the group, said sources.