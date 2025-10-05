Eight held in Guwahati for Durga Puja attack on youth over Zubeen Garg song quarrel

Guwahati, Oct 5: Chandmari police on October 4 arrested eight persons in connection with the Abhinash Rajak murder case. The arrested persons have been identified as Raju Dutta, Gopal Das, Basant Basfor, Bishal Chakraborty, Biju Sil, Ramen Dakua, Subhendra Sekhar Roy and Baran Chakraborty.

All of them are members of the Kalibari Durga Puja Committee, Bamunimaidam. They were present on the spot during the time of the incident and had instigated others to attack the victim. After the incident, they also tried to damage the evidence.

According to the police, all of them were in an inebriated condition during the time of the incident, where Abhinash was beaten to death by a group of people at the Bamunimaidam railway colony area on the midnight of October 2 after an alleged dispute over playing songs of Zubeen Garg.

Around 10 persons, along with the main accused, are still absconding. The victim had set up a small temporary shop near the Kalibari Durga Puja pandal of Bamunimaidam on the occasion of Durga Puja and the incident took place while he was returning home.

Chandmari Police has registered a lynching case in this connection. DCP Amitabh Basumatary stated that no eyewitness informed police about the incident.

Staff Reporter