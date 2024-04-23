Eight candidates to contest for Guwahati Lok Sabha seat

Guwahati, April 23: A total of eight candidates are set to contest for the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency following the validation of their nomination papers.



Initially, 10 candidates had filed their nomination papers. However, the nomination of two candidates were subsequently cancelled. The nomination papers of the remaining eight candidates were declared valid.



Among the heavyweights are BJP’s Bijuli Kalita Medhi and INC’s Mira Borthakur Goswami.



As the deadline for withdrawing nomination papers was over, no candidates withdrew their nominations, solidifying the final list of contenders.



Polling for the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency is scheduled to commence from 7 am on May 7.



Following the scrutiny of the nominations filed, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Assam on Monday informed that the nominations of eight candidates, including two from Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency, contesting for the third phase of the elections have been cancelled.



