Eight Assam institutes shine in NIRF 2024 rankings

Guwahati, August 13: In a proud moment for Assam, eight of its educational institutions have secured places in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024, released by the Ministry of Education.

This achievement underscores the state's growing prominence in the national education landscape.

Expressing his elation, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu called the achievement a significant milestone for the state.

“We are filled with immense joy and hope with the performance of Assam’s eight higher educational institutions in the #NIRF Ranking 2024. These institutions have made us proud and brought national recognition to our state. Heartiest congratulations to all the teachers and students for raising the benchmark and improving your rankings!,” Minister Pegu wrote on a popular micro-blogging website.

Among the highlights, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati continued its impressive streak by maintaining the 7th position in the “Engineering” category.

Additionally, the prestigious institution also secured the 9th rank in the “Overall” category and 10th place in “Research”.

Professor Devendra Jalihal, Director of IIT Guwahati, praised the institution’s consistent performance, noting, “Retaining our position in the NIRF rankings is a significant achievement that highlights the unwavering dedication and relentless efforts of our entire IIT Guwahati community, including faculty, students, and staff. This consistency in our performance underscores our commitment to excellence in education, cutting-edge research, and impactful innovation.”

Other notable mentions from Assam include Gauhati University, which achieved 57th in the “Overall” category, 40th in “University” and 13th in “State Public University”.

The National Institute of Technology, Silchar (NIT), earned 92nd in “Overall” and 40th in “Engineering” categories.

Tezpur University secured the 69th rank in “University” and 95th in “Management,” while Assam Agricultural University attained 14th in “Agriculture and Allied Sectors”.

In the legal and pharmaceutical sectors, the National Law University and Judicial Academy achieved 27th place, and the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Guwahati ranked 12th.

