Egg prices soar to Rs 10 per piece in Assam, consumers reeling from sharp surge

Guwahati, Nov 25: A sudden and sharp rise in egg prices has stunned consumers across Assam, turning a staple protein source into a costly commodity.

The price of an egg has increased by Rs 3 within just a couple of days, an increase described unprecedented. The price per egg has touched Rs 10, forcing retailers to sell a plate of 30 eggs at rates between Rs 240 and Rs 260 in the retail market.

A retailer at Ganeshguri market said that the soaring wholesale cost has made the situation difficult for small vendors.

"Over the last 15 to 20 days, the price has been in-creasing daily. We are buying eggs at Rs 8 per piece now. Until a week ago, a plate cost around Rs 210-Rs 220. But this time the increase has been the highest. If this continues, the price per plate may soon reach Rs 280," he said. According to a trader, egg prices ranged between Rs 190-Rs 210 per plate a month back.

"A carton that earlier cost Rs 1400 has now rose to Rs 1550 and even more at places. Even during the Covid-19 induced lockdown, prices never went this high," he said.

Residents across the city expressed worry over the rising cost of daily food items.

"Eggs are one of the most affordable protein sources for families like ours. Kids want it every day and it is also essential for their nutrition and physical development. The rising prices have made it harder to manage monthly budgets”, said Rina Das, a homemaeker from Maligaon.

Another customer, a student preparing for competitive exams, said, "We depend heavily on eggs for meals, especially as hostellers. If prices keep increasing, we might hate to cut down "said Abhijit Kakati of Bhetapara.

According to market sources, the sharp rise is not limited to Assam but is being seen across the country. Assam, which relies heavily on supplies from other States, is feeling the pressure more intensely.

Wholesalers said that the price surge in producing States and stockpiling of eggs in cold storages ahead of Christmas and New Year festivities are key contributing factors.

"The demand is increasing everywhere, while supplies are being held back deliberately. This situation is unlikely to stabilise soon," said a wholesaler from Hatigaon.

Consumers hoped that the government will intervene to monitor pricing and prevent exploitation.

"We request the authorities to look into the matter. Essential food items should not become unaffordable," said a local resident.