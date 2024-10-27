Efforts underway for better passenger services: Northeast Frontier Railway

Guwahati, Oct 27: Maligaon-headquartered North-East Frontier Railway (NFR) is focusing on improving passenger services for commuters in this region, and steps have been taken for the introduction of new trains and extensions of routes for some others, said the zone's General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava.

"We introduced 18-20 trains last year, including weekly and bi-weekly ones. In addition, the frequency of several trains was also increased. Effort will be made to introduce a sufficient number of new services this financial year also to cope with the rise in demand from commuters on various routes," Shrivastava told The Assam Tribune. He added, "Besides introducing new services and increasing the frequency of others, we have in recent times also focused on adding additional coaches in trains. Special trains are also being run to various destinations both during festival and holiday seasons as well as other times. We shall continue to further enhance our services through all these modes."

Shrivastava said that the expansion of doubling has facilitated introducing new services.

"We have also increased the number of stoppages of many trains. In some instances, the routes of some trains have been extended to facilitate connectivity. As doubling work progresses further, we shall be able to further tap the passenger segment. The scope to run more trains, extend routes, and ramp up frequency of services will receive further boost. Similarly, electrification work in the region is also progressing well. Electrification of the tracks will also pave the way for the running of trains at a greater speed and allow us to operate more services on electric traction," he said.

Asked about allegations made by various organisations, including the Assam Rail Passengers' Association (ARPA), that several trains that were suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic have not been re-introduced, the NFR general manager said that the bedrock of the zone's operation is the passenger segment.

"You are not taking into account the fact that new trains were introduced to replace the ones whose operations were suspended. Maybe timings were changed in some cases. But new trains are running, and stoppages and routes have also increased," Shrivastava said.

He also said that work is in progress on the modern cargo-cum-coaching terminal at Agthori. The President of India had laid the foundation stone of the project last year.

"Necessary land acquisitions are being made. Fast execution is being done for early completion of works," Shrivastava said.

The terminal will have a parcel office, labour rest room, circulating area, and space for inward and outward movement of trucks. It will also act as a mediator for the transportation of goods coming from different parts of the country to the northeastern states.

Shrivastava said that work on the Azara-Kamakhya block section has been taken up in the entire stretch.

"The NGT order dated April 28, 2022, agreed with the proposal of NFR for the construction of underpasses/ viaducts at all the elephant corridors. A total of 10 bridges will be integral parts of underpasses/viaducts. There are also 25 minor bridges in the Azara-Kamakhya section," he added.





