Effigy burnt, tempers flare as AJYCP protests urban flooding in Guwahati

Guwahati, May 1: Chaotic scenes unfolded at the Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP)’s central committee office in Chandmari on Sunday after a brief scuffle broke out between police personnel and protesting members.

Though the clash was short-lived, tensions remained high as police confronted AJYCP members during a protest against the recurring urban floods in the city.

Organised by AJYCP’s Guwahati Metropolitan Committee, the demonstration was aimed at holding the government accountable for its alleged failure to tackle waterlogging and artificial flooding in the city.

During the protest, members also burnt an effigy of Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, accusing him of inaction.

“Let’s say the waterlogging in Jorabat is due to rainwater from Meghalaya. But what about Guwahati? Why are Chandmari, Hatigaon, Rukminigaon and other areas flooding year after year? This government only knows how to shift blame,” said an AJYCP member.

Citing the Rukminigaon incident — where a dead body had to be transported in a makeshift banana raft due to flooded streets — the member added, “It’s shameful that a grieving family had to carry the deceased this way because the government couldn’t even provide a rescue boat for last rites.”

Holding placards, AJYCP members raised slogans against the government’s inefficiency and demanded swift and permanent solutions to Guwahati’s urban flooding.

Tensions escalated when police attempted to disperse the protestors, leading to a brief scuffle.

The organisation also vowed to continue its protests until families affected by floods and landslides receive adequate government support.

Meanwhile, Urban Development Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah chaired an emergency high-level meeting on the city’s flood crisis and announced compensation of ₹4 lakh each for the families of five landslide victims in Kamrup Metro district.

Though water levels receded on Sunday, parts of localities such as Hatigaon, Sijubari, Rukminigaon, Beltola, Anil Nagar and Nabin Nagar remain inundated.

Guwahati’s infrastructure is buckling under the pressure of an early and intense monsoon. Authorities have urged residents to stay indoors during heavy rainfall and follow weather advisories closely.







