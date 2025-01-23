ED uncovers ₹7.62-Cr fraud in Kamakhya Temple funds; probes officials of defunct board

Guwahati, Jan 23: The Directorate of Enforcement, Guwahati Zonal Office, has identified a financial fraud involving the defunct Kamakhya Debutter Board, previously responsible for managing the Kamakhya Temple.

Following leads under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, the Central agency officials have found misappropriation of approximately ₹7.62 crore by board officials between 2003 and 2019.

The investigation stemmed from an FIR filed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Guwahati, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860.

"In order to siphon funds of Ma Kamkhaya Temple, these ex-officials hired related/shell entities for supply of materials like electrical goods, cements, cleaning chemicals, manpower and other services," a statement from the ED read.

To bypass court directions requiring approval for expenses above ₹50,000 from the Deputy Commissioner, Kamrup, the officials allegedly split larger bills into smaller amounts.

The Directorate conducted searches at the residences of late Riju Prasad Sarma, former administrator of the Kamakhya Debutter Board, Dhiraj Sarma and Naba Kanta Sarma, in connection with the case.

“The search actions by the ED have resulted into seizure of insurance of insurance policies worth Rs 1.82 crore (approx.) taken out in the name of officials of Kamakhya Debutter Board and their family members," the statement added.

Documents pertaining to immovable properties and business entities were also seized “More than 27 bank accounts of various related persons have surfaced during searches," the statement read.