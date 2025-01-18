Eco-conscious community practices discussed at riverbed at Brahmaputra Roundtable

Guwahati, Jan 18: The 'Brahmaputra Roundtable,' part of the 14th Jeevan Kite River Festival, was held directly on the riverbed, emphasizing the importance of community-driven, environmentally conscious practices in safeguarding the Brahmaputra River and its ecosystem.

This unconventional setting allowed participants to connect closely with nature while discussing critical environmental challenges.

Hosted by city-based organization Jeevan Initiative, the roundtable brought together an array of experts, including Prof Sudeshna Bhattacharya, head of the Department of Sanskrit at Gauhati University and director of ABILAC, environmental journalist Chandrani Sinha, Assamese artist Marshal Baruah, Clocket founder Ashadeep Baruah, Ngok Siang founder Luke Minkeng Lego from Arunachal Pradesh, Dr Kamal Kumar Tanti, director of the Centre for Environment and Climate Action Foundation, and Sabique Hasan Ahmed, co-founder of The Greenkeepers.

Environmental journalist Mubina Akhtar moderated the discussion.

Suresh Ranjan Goduka, founder of Jeevan Initiative, introduced the 'Sustainability Policy Indicators' of the Jeevan Kite River Festival, stressing the pivotal role of community involvement in fostering sustainable riverbank practices.

Throughout the discussion, the panelists underscored the necessity of a holistic, community-oriented approach to riverbank sustainability.

Prof Bhattacharya emphasized the integration of eco-conscious teachings from Vedic scriptures into academic curriculums.

Luke Minkeng Lego highlighted the dangers faced by river dolphins due to overfishing and called for proactive measures.

Dr Tanti delved into the effects of climate change on river dynamics and aquatic species, advocating for the inclusion of indigenous knowledge in planning sustainable development.

The event concluded with a collective commitment from participants to continue their efforts in protecting and nurturing the Brahmaputra River, demonstrating the power of community-driven initiatives in environmental conservation.