Eastern Command GoC-in-C pays tributes to Patharughat uprising martyrs

Guwahati, Jan 30: The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, Lt Gen RP Kalita on Monday recounted the supreme sacrifice made by peasants of Assam while protesting unjust taxes imposed by then-British rulers during the Patharughat uprising of 1894.

He also paid floral tribute to the memory of the martyrs at the column erected by the Indian Army at Patharughat in Darrang district.

Peasants protesting undue enhanced revenue imposed on them by the-British rulers were fired upon without any provocation at Patharughat on January 28, 1894. Official records put the death toll at 15, though locals claimed about 140 were killed. A local journalist body had compiled an incomplete list of names of 67 killed in the incident a few years back.

A memorial column was constructed in the area by the Indian Army with cooperation of the local population, which was inaugurated by then Governor Lt Gen SK Sinha (Retd) on January 28, 2001. Since then, the Army has been paying homage to the martyrs at the memorial.

"The incident of Patharughat is a symbol of supreme sacrifice made by the people of Assam in our nation's freedom struggle," the top Army official said, addressing a programme on the occasion.

"Assam has a rich and diverse history, and this peasant uprising holds a unique and special place in the state's history," he added.

He expressed his satisfaction at being able to attend the programme and pay his tributes to the martyrs.

Local children presented a musical re-enactment of the incident, while a cultural programme was performed by the army personnel.

A display of the traditional martial art forms was also performed on the occasion, drawing praise from the top defence officials and others present.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, attending a memorial meet on Saturday, had announced that the state government will make a documentary on the event in English and Hindi, and promote it extensively on national media to create greater awareness of the sacrifice made at Patharughat.