Guwahati

Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hits Assam

By The Assam Tribune
Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hits Assam
Guwahati, Jun 6: A 3.7 magnitude Earthquake jolted Assam on Friday, where the tremors were felt across Guwahati.

As per the National Centre for Seismology website, the jolt was felt at 10: 06 AM.

The epicentre of the quake was Sonitpur and occurred at a depth of 10 km.

So far no casualties have been reported yet.

The Assam Tribune


