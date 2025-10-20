Earthen lamps replace flashy lights as Guwahati marks quieter Diwali

Guwahati, Oct 20: This year, the festival of lights in Guwahati shines with a softer glow, as the state collectively mourns the untimely passing of cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

The usual dazzle of Diwali, the fireworks, the bustling markets and exuberant celebrations, has been replaced by a quiet, reflective atmosphere.

Residents have largely chosen to mark the festival in a simple, traditional way, turning to mati’r saaki (earthen lamps) rather than firecrackers or extravagance.

While firecrackers and LED lights are available in the markets, few are buying them, opting instead for the gentle flicker of clay lamps to celebrate the festival of lights.

Two sellers from Rajapukhuri, who brought nearly 50,000 lamps to Fancy Bazar, said, “Sales are good this year; prices range between Rs 30 and Rs 70 per dozen. Many people are buying only clay lamps as a tribute to Zubeen da. Because of that, we’re earning a fair price for our effort.”

Yet, not all vendors have seen a surge. A seller of lamps from Kamakhya noted, “Compared to last year, sales are slower. Prices haven’t gone up, but people are buying fewer lamps.”

Shoppers, too, echoed the muted mood. “There’s not much excitement this year. We’ll observe Diwali as a tradition, but simply,” said one customer.

Another added that they aren’t going for flashy lights or firecrackers. “No bombs, no crackers; just a few clay lamps to keep the light alive.” Another quietly remarked, “This Diwali feels dim. I’ll only light mati’r saaki; no fireworks.”

While the demand for earthen lamps has seen a modest rise, sellers of firecrackers and puja items have reported a steep drop in sales.

“This year, I’ve only stocked fireworks for children. Last year, I brought items worth Rs 3 lakh, but this year only Rs 1 lakh. Even then, there are barely any buyers. Whatever remains, I’ll sell next year,” said a firecracker vendor.

Similarly, a seller of puja materials shared, “The items in my shop range from Rs 100 to Rs 500, but sales are down by almost 50%. After Zubeen Garg’s death, the festive mood has completely faded.”

This Diwali, Assam will shine, not with fireworks or extravagance, but through the gentle glow of earthen lamps, carrying forward Zubeen Garg’s light in every home that remembers him.