Early start, pitch buzz, captain shuffle: Why Guwahati’s Test debut isn’t ordinary

The much-anticipated day for cricket in Assam has finally dawned. Today, November 22, Guwahati is witnessing its first-ever international Test match as India take on South Africa at the ACA Stadium in Barsapara, Sarusajai.

It’s an iconic moment for Indian cricket and for the metropolis itself, as Guwahati becomes the 30th venue in the country to host the longest and most classical format of the sport.

And the buzz doesn’t end there. This Test has been making headlines for more than one reason. For the first time in Test history, the tea-break is taken before lunch. To make up for daylight lost to the Northeast’s early sunset, play also started half an hour earlier than usual, at 9 am.

That’s the preponed start, the tea-before-lunch swap, et al. But what’s truly keeping sports enthusiasts on their toes is the state of the two-Test series.

India enter the Guwahati Test trailing 0–1 after a dismal batting display at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens. Skipper and opener Shubman Gill is out due to injury, while critics have been unrelenting about India’s struggle against even average spin on home soil.

Amid all this, and the hype of Guwahati’s maiden Test, the pitch at Sarusajai has drawn intense scrutiny. After Eden’s turning wicket attracted heavy criticism with the match ending within three days, debates and counter-debates are flying with international greats chiming in from afar.

At such a juncture, with India desperate for a win to level the series and fighting to revive its famed batting order, the Guwahati Test is surely more than just the debut of India’s 30th Test venue.

The pitch row: What’s at stake?

As of the first session, South Africa, having opted to bat, were 135 for 2, but the conversation around the match has largely revolved around the surface. Guwahati’s red-soil track came under scrutiny well before the toss, with many predicting a repeat of the rapid three-day finish at Eden.

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma summed up early assessments, calling it a “typical subcontinental wicket” expected to assist batters early before bringing the spinners into play.

Historically, Barsapara’s pitches have tended to be slow and helpful to spin. Yet the red-soil composition has prompted speculation that if the ball turns, it will turn with pace and bounce, though without erratic movement.

Former India left-arm spinner Venkatpathy Raju, speaking to The Assam Tribune, said it was “ironic” that Indian pitches no longer behave like the turning tracks of old.

“The batters are accustomed to fast overseas surfaces, now find themselves adjusting at home. Also, the pitch curators today face intense pressure amid India’s relentless cricketing calendar,” he says.

After the Eden defeat, India head coach Gautam Gambhir had also insisted that mindset mattered more than surface conditions, saying, “This is exactly the pitch we wanted… When you don’t play well, this is what happens.”

Whether Guwahati witnesses another quick finish or a gripping five-day contest remains to be seen. For now, early signs suggest no immediate demons in the pitch. Though, as always in Test cricket, it may be too early for firm conclusions.

Pant in the Spotlight

Guwahati’s Test debut has also arrived with a twist in India’s leadership. Skipper Shubman Gill travelled with the team but was eventually ruled out with a neck injury sustained during the Kolkata Test.

This has thrust Rishabh Pant into the captain’s role, marking his return to the longest format after months away from the game due to a fractured toe suffered during the Manchester Test earlier this year. Pant now becomes India’s 38th Test captain.

In a BCCI-posted video, he expressed gratitude and relief at returning, saying, “After an injury, it is never easy to come back… God has been kind always… very happy to be back.”

Raju, however, pointed to Pant’s limited match practice as a concern. He noted that Pant, despite featuring in a recent match against South Africa A, “hasn’t had much match practice,” adding that the competitive edge required at this level could be tested.

“Though this does not diminish Pant’s stature as a proven match-winner,” he adds.

A Test beyond a debut

Regardless of expert takes, tactical tweaks, or pitch chatter, one thing is clear - it is unusual to see India struggle against spin bowling on home turf. Their collapse against average spin at Eden triggered uncomfortable questions, and this Guwahati outing has become as much a test of temperament as technique.

More than the inauguration of India’s 30th Test venue, this match is shaping into a test of resilience for a side that has historically dominated visiting teams at home. With India currently sitting fourth on the World Test Championship table, the next four days offer the team a crucial chance to course-correct.

Whether Guwahati will script a comeback or deepen the concerns will unfold session by session. But the city’s first brush with Test cricket has already delivered a sense of occasion, anticipation and undeniable pressure.