Early school hours bring more woes for students in Assam heat

With the return of scorching summer temperatures, students across Assam are once again grappling with intense heat while trying to keep up with school schedules. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has been issuing daily heatwave warnings, predicting that high temperatures will persist for the next few days. This year, summer arrived early, with temperatures in May already reaching levels usually seen during July and August.

In response to the ongoing heatwave, Assam Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu on June 10 permitted District Commissioners (DCs) across the state to reschedule school timings based on local weather conditions. He urged all DCs to remain alert and make necessary adjustments to ensure the safety and well-being of students. This move, taken as a precautionary measure, allows district authorities the flexibility to decide what is best for their respective areas.

Acting on this directive, the District Commissioner of Kamrup Metro on June 11 issued an order rescheduling school hours for all government, provincialised, and private schools in the district. The revised timings are effective immediately and will remain in place until June 16. The decision has been taken in the interest of public health and aims to reduce students’ exposure to the harsh midday heat.

As part of the guidelines, schools have been instructed to conduct morning assemblies inside classrooms or shaded areas instead of open grounds. All outdoor activities have been suspended until further notice. To keep students hydrated, schools have been asked to ring “water bells” three to four times during the day and ensure adequate drinking water is available. Authorities have also been directed to ensure that all fans are functioning properly and classrooms are well-ventilated.

However, many parents and teachers feel these measures, though well-intentioned, offer little practical relief.

A parent shared with The Assam Tribune how the new schedule is actually adding to their child’s burden. “My son has to board the school bus at 7:45 am on normal days and comes back in the evening. He sleeps by 10 pm after completing his schoolwork and spending some time with family so he can get at least 8 hours of sleep, wake up at 7 and start the day,” the parent explained. “With this change, the bus will come an hour earlier, which means he will have to get up an hour earlier. But he will still have to go to bed by 10. He won’t be getting enough sleep. And it is extra exhausting during summer. We know it. We go through it every day. Imagine a child going through it.”

A teacher from a government school in Kamrup (Metro) pointed out how infrastructure gaps are making the situation harder for both students and teachers. “It is difficult for the students and teachers both. Unlike private schools, our classrooms aren’t equipped with air conditioners, neither do they travel in buses. It is difficult for them to continue with classes. Overcrowding, heat, and the power outages just make things worse,” she said.

Another parent questioned the usefulness of simply shifting school hours when the hottest part of the day remains unchanged. “What’s the use of these rescheduled timings? The temperature is highest during 12 pm – 2 pm and that’s the time the children are at school. I hope the administration can come up with other alternative solutions rather than just changing the timings of schools,” the parent said.

According to the new schedule, Lower Primary Schools will operate from 7:30 am to 11:30 am, Middle Schools from 7:30 am to 12 pm, and Higher Secondary Schools from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Even students are feeling the toll. A sixth-grade student from a private school in Guwahati said, “I wish summer vacations came early. It’s very hot in classes.”

The common sentiment among parents, teachers, and students is that rescheduling classes alone is not enough. What is needed now is a more thoughtful and comprehensive approach to address the growing challenge of extreme heat.

Some have suggested declaring early summer vacations or temporarily switching to online or hybrid learning when heatwaves reach their peak. Others believe that the government should look into improving infrastructure in schools, such as installing coolers, ensuring backup power, and reducing overcrowding in classrooms.

While the current decisions are meant to protect children, they also highlight the limits of temporary measures in the face of worsening climate conditions. With temperatures rising year after year, it may be time for the education system in Assam to adopt more long-term solutions to safeguard students’ health and learning.