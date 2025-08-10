DYFI slams state govt's move to withdraw cases against non-muslim foreigners

Guwahati, Aug 10: The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), Assam State Committee, has strongly condemned the government’s directive to withdraw cases against non-Muslim foreigners, calling it a deliberate move to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Assam through the backdoor.

DYFI termed the directive as “anti-Assam and communal,” asserting that it violates the spirit of the Supreme Court’s ruling which had upheld 1971 as the cut-off year for determining citizenship in Assam.

“The BJP government is now taking steps to grant citizenship to all non-Muslim individuals who entered Assam by December 31, 2014, under the provisions of the CAA. The recent directive to withdraw pending cases is part of that larger plan,” DYFI Assam State Committee president Rustam Ali and secretary Ritu Ranjan Das stated.

The organization warned that the move disregards the long-standing opposition of the people of Assam to the CAA. “Despite widespread protests against CAA in the State, the government is now resorting to stealth tactics to implement it,” the DYFI leaders asserted.

They also accused the BJP government of executing the communal agenda of the RSS and warned that such a step could prove disastrous for Assam. “This is a dangerous attempt that threatens the State’s identity and social harmony.”

Calling the move unconstitutional and a betrayal of Assam’s interests, DYFI has urged the government to immediately withdraw the directive and refrain from taking any steps to implement the CAA in the State.