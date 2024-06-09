86 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Dumper truck crashes into house in Guwahati’s Khanapara

By The Assam Tribune
REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE    

Guwahati, June 9: A sand-filled dumper truck crashed into a house in Guwahati’s Khanapara area on Saturday night.

According to sources, the dumper truck crashed into a house, breaking down the boundary wall.

The incident caused significant damage to a four-wheeler and a scooter.

Meanwhile, citizens have raised concerns over rising accidents caused by dumper trucks in the state.

Last month, a horrible and tragic collision between a car and a dumper claimed the life of one person while critically injuring two others in Hailakandi district.

The incident took place near Lala town at the Chandrapur National Highway bypass, where a stone-laden dumper collided with a Maruti Alto car in front of a petrol pump. The accident killed one person on the spot, while two others sustained grievous injuries.

The Assam Tribune


