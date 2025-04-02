DTO Kamrup (Metro) collects ₹534.68 Cr revenue, shatters past records

Guwahati, Apr 2: The District Transport Office, Kamrup (Metro), has collected revenue of Rs 534.68 crore during the financial year 2024-25, which is the highest revenue collection in the office during a financial year.

Last year, the amount of revenue collection was more than Rs 470 crore.

Under the supervision of Gautam Das, special duty officer of the Transport Department and District Transport Officer (DTO), the Registration and Permit Branch has collected the highest-ever revenue of Rs 5,00 crore this financial year.

Similarly, under the leadership of DTO Himanshu Kumar Das, the Enforcement Branch has generated a record Rs 31.83 crore in fines, while the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Office, under Tamsin Aftab, has collected Rs 2.06 crore.

In recognition of this success, Gautam Das expressed his gratitude to all officials and employees, particularly the enforcement inspectors, who worked tirelessly to ensure timely tax collection from vehicle owners. He also acknowledged the role of media and responsible vehicle owners who renewed their documents to ensure safe travel.

Additionally, he urged all vehicle owners to support Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's vision of an accident-free Assam, emphasising the importance of compliance with transport regulations for road safety.





By

Staff Reporter