DSP’s father caught in illegal liquor trade in Guwahati, daughter alerted police

Guwahati, May 16: In a crackdown on the illegal liquor trade in Guwahati, the Latasil Police conducted a series of raids in Uzanbazar and seized a significant quantity of foreign liquor. One of the locations raided was the residence of Dhan Das, the father of a serving Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Sonitpur district.

The case has drawn attention due to the fact that it was the DSP herself, an Assam Police Service officer, who informed police officials about her father’s involvement in the illicit trade. Despite their family ties, the officer took a firm stand and requested that action be taken to stop the illegal activities.

According to police sources, Dhan Das has long been running a liquor business from his residence in Uzanbazar. He had been previously arrested on similar charges, and police have conducted several raids at his home in the past.

On May 6, officers from the Latasil Police Station carried out coordinated raids at three separate residences in Uzanbazar. A large quantity of foreign liquor were recovered in the operation. After the raid, Dhan Das and his wife reportedly fled the premises, evading arrest.

DCP (Central) Amitabh Basumatary confirmed the operation and shared details of the DSP's involvement in alerting authorities.

“We have been running a sustained campaign against the illicit liquor trade. On May 6, our team raided three houses in Uzanbazar, including the residence of Dhan Das. His daughter, a responsible officer of Assam Police, had earlier informed the officer-in-charge (OC) about her father's involvement and urged strong action. She even provides financial support to her father, hoping it would deter him from such illegal activities,” Basumatary said.

He further clarified that no other family members were involved. “The officer’s mother does not stay with him, and the daughter has distanced herself completely from her father's activities. The police have also attempted to counsel Mr. Das multiple times,” he added.

The police have reiterated their commitment to cracking down on illegal liquor businesses, regardless of the background of those involved. Further investigations are underway, and efforts are on to trace the absconding individuals.