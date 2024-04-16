Dry days declared by Kamrup (M) admin from April 17 to 19

Guwahati, April 16: Ahead of the upcoming first phase of general elections in the neighbouring state of Meghalaya, the Kamrup (Metropolitan) district administration has announced a dry day period starting from 4 pm on April 17 until the conclusion of the polls on April 19.

In an order, the administration said, “During this period all Wholesale Warehouses/Bonded Warehouse, IMFL Retail ‘OFF’ & ‘ON’ shops, Microbrewery, Country Spirit Shops and any other establishment dealing in alcoholic beverages under Kamrup Metropolitan District will remain closed.”

The order further stated that any violation of the order will be dealt with under the relevant provision of Assam Excise Act and Rules & under the provision of section 135 (c) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 in respect of holding first Phase of General Elections, 2024 in the State of Meghalaya.







