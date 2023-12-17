Drunken youths create menace in Guwahati’s GS Road

Guwahati, Dec 17: A gang of heavily intoxicated youths created menace at Guwahati’s GS Road with rods, bamboos and wooden sticks on Saturday night.

According to sources, the incident took place on the premises of Pancham Tower, located on GS Road, where the drunken youths attacked a passer-by returning from the concert of Bollywood singer Arijit Singh. The youths attacked the victim with rods and wooden sticks and left him on the road.

Following the incident, the group of youths entered Pancham Tower. However, upon receiving a tip about the police's arrival, they managed to escape.

After the arrival of the police, the screams of two youths were heard coming from the parking area of the Pancham Tower, where they were allegedly trapped. Eventually, they were rescued.

Meanwhile, the locals alleged that anti-social activities were going on inside the premises of Pancham Tower, however, there is no solid evidence to support the allegations as of now.