Drunk passenger pukes, defecates in Guwahati-New Delhi flight

Guwahati, March 29: Unruly passengers creating ruckus on flights have become a common scene nowadays. The hullabaloo over the incidents of urination was still fresh when another case of a disgusting situation came to the fore.

As per reports, a drunk passenger allegedly vomited on the aisle and defecated around the toilet on a Guwahati to Delhi IndiGo flight on March 26. The situation prompted the flight attendants to clean up the mess that created an unpleasant situation for everyone inside the plane.

The incident came to light after an advocate who was also on the flight, shared a photo of a cabin crew member who was cleaning up the aisle while praising her for handling the situation extremely well.

Lauding the efforts of the crew members who took up the responsibility of cleaning up the mess, the advocate identified as Bhaskar Dev Konwar, on social media platform stated that, “Indigo 6E 762: Guwahati to Delhi. Intoxicated passenger vomited on the aisle and defecated all around the toilet. Leading lady Shewta cleaned up all the mess and all the girls managed the situation exceptionally well. Salute girl power.”

In the picture a crew member was seen clearing the mess with tissue paper and what looks like a disinfectant spray.



Meanwhile, the post amassed a huge response from netizens who appreciated the efforts of the crew members and demanded appropriate action against the passenger. Some also opined that the passenger should be put on ‘no-fly’ list.



