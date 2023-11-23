Drunk driver held after crashing into several vehicles in Guwahati

Guwahati, Nov 23:A horrific road accident took place in Guwahati’s Bharalumukh area on Wednesday night, where the driver of a car rammed into several parked vehicles, including a police vehicle.

Following the collision, the police chased down the driver and nabbed him near Railway Gate number 9 in Bharalumukh.

As per sources, the driver was in a highly inebriated state, which led to the mishap.

Further investigation is underway.