85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati

Drunk driver held after crashing into several vehicles in Guwahati

By The Assam Tribune
Drunk driver held after crashing into several vehicles in Guwahati
X

AT Photo

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Nov 23:A horrific road accident took place in Guwahati’s Bharalumukh area on Wednesday night, where the driver of a car rammed into several parked vehicles, including a police vehicle.

Following the collision, the police chased down the driver and nabbed him near Railway Gate number 9 in Bharalumukh.

As per sources, the driver was in a highly inebriated state, which led to the mishap.

Further investigation is underway.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X