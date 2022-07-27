Drugs and foreign cigarettes seized from Rajdhani Express in Guwahati

Guwahati, July 27: In an operation carried out by the Guwahati Railway Police Force, a large quantity of drugs and foreign cigarettes were seized from Rajdhani Express on Wednesday.

A total of 700 grams of morphine worth Rs 60 lakhs and large quantity of foreign cigarette packets were recovered by the police force.

As per sources, two raids were conducted on several trains under police officer Prosenjit Das following which the items were recovered.

While the morphine was concealed in two bags, the foreign cigarettes were brought in two trolley bags. Two people have been arrested by the police.

All the arrested people and the seized items have been handed over to authorities concerned for further legal proceedings