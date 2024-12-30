Bhootnath’s lawless zone: Drugs, liquor & gambling flourish unchecked

Guwahati, Dec. 30: The war against illicit drug trade and petty criminals has turned dud in the city’s Bhootnath locality as the area has turned into a den of illegal activities.

Residents in Bhootnath area alleged that illicit drug peddling, illegal trade of country liquor, and gambling are happening in broad daylight under the nose of the police in the area despite regular police patrolling.

“Drug peddling near the railway track in broad daylight in Bhootnath area has turned into a new normal. The anti-social activities are going on unabated despite regular police patrolling. We need stern police action against such criminals,” a local, wishing anonymity, told The Assam Tribune.

He alleged that the illegal settlements at railway land have become an open market of drugs, ganja, country liquor, gambling and other anti-social activities.

"At the same time, gambling, chain snatching and other petty crimes are also rampant in the area, affecting the day-to-day life of common people," said Kamal Krishna Das, a resident of the area.

According to Das, a section of people migrated from different parts of the State and outside the State, has encroached on large areas of land belonging to NF Railways in the Bhootnath area and set up makeshift settlements, which have turned into dens of petty criminals and anti-social elements.

"The Bhootnath area is one of the most unruly and chaotic areas of the city. Most of the roads and footpaths have been encroached upon by traders. As a result, pedestrians have been facing lots of problems. At the same time, traffic congestion on the roads is a common scene in the area. However, such a situation is yet to get the necessary attention from the authorities concerned. We demand immediate eviction of such encroachers," Das stated.

