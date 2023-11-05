85 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Drug peddler arrested in Guwahati, huge quantity of cannabis seized

By The Assam Tribune
AT Photo

Guwahati, Nov 5: As a part of the ongoing efforts to curb the menace of drugs in Assam, Guwahati police arrested a drug peddler from the Garigaon area of the city on Saturday.

As per sources, the Jalukbari police carried out a raid in Garigaon locality, following which they were able to arrest the drug peddler identified as Biki Choudhury, who was in possession of a huge amount of cannabis.

After the arrest of the peddler, the police lodged a case for further legal proceedings.

In the past too, Biki was arrested due to his involvement in drug peddling.


The Assam Tribune


