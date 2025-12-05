Drug abuse & theft surge in Guwahati, Panbazar police–RPF launch joint eviction drive

Guwahati, Dec 5: Growing incidents of theft, robbery, and drug abuse have raised alarm in Guwahati, prompting a joint eviction drive on by the Panbazar Police and Railway Protection Force (RPF) along Railway Gates 2, 3, and 4.

The stretch, officials say, has become a hotspot for illegal settlements, drug peddling, and petty crime, often carried out in both daylight and late at night.

The eviction drive, now in its fourth consecutive day, continues as authorities attempt to dismantle the networks fueling these rising crimes.

In recent months, residents and shop owners have reported a steady rise in petty thefts, snatching, and scrap stealing.

According to locals, many of these crimes are linked to an influx of young people addicted to drugs who roam the area throughout the day.

Authorities say a section of the railway line has turned into a hub for drug consumption, with individuals from districts such as Dhubri, Barpeta, and even neighbouring states allegedly settling there and engaging in illegal activities.

During the eviction, several individuals spoke about the worsening situation.

A long-time shopkeeper, who lost two sons to drug addiction, expressed grief and frustration.

“They are evicting people to control those who do drugs and prevent thefts,” he said.

“People come from outside. Because of drugs, I have lost two boys. The police ask us to help catch such people, but we fear for our lives. I’ve run my shop for 40 years, but now the number of strangers has increased", he added.

Another individual, himself battling addiction, openly admitted to buying and consuming drugs.

“I won’t lie, I am a drug addict,” he said.

“I buy dendrite for Rs 60 or 70 and other drugs for Rs 1,200–1,300. I try to stop, but I relapse. I ask people for money and use that to buy drugs", he added.

A woman affected by the eviction alleged that drug peddling in the area had become commonplace.

“Two women come here regularly to sell drugs,” said Anjana Saikia. “Customs officers had evicted us earlier, but those who deal still return.”

With addiction entrenched and peddling networks deeply rooted, residents also fear the problem may resurface unless rehabilitation, monitoring, and consistent enforcement go hand in hand.

A resident also claimed innocent people being swept up in the eviction drive.

“Someone else steals, and we get punished,” he said. “Those who run away never get caught. We haven’t stolen anything. They should catch the actual culprits.”

Police officials, however, maintain that the eviction was necessary to curb rising crime and dismantle illegal structures along the railway line.

“There has been a surge in thefts, robberies, and consumption of low-quality substances,” an officer said.

“Many outsiders have set up makeshift huts along the tracks. Clearing the area is essential for public safety", he added.