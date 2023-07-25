Driver snatches Rs 2 Lakh from employer in Guwahati

Guwahati, Jul 25: Amid numberous cases of widespread theft in Guwahati, another incident took place in the city where a driver stole an amount of Rs. 2 lakh cash from his employer on Tuesday.

Reportedly, the employer was on his way to the bank in his car to deposit the amount in the bank when the driver, identified as Kamal Sen, allegedly grabbed the money and fled from the vehicle.

Following the incident, the employer, Bolen Barman lodged a complaint at Dispur Police station.

Further investigation is underway.