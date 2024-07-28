Dr. Nani Gopal Mahanta appointed as Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University

Guwahati, July 28: In a significant milestone, Dr. Nani Gopal Mahanta has been appointed as the 18th Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University.

Mahanta is a noted academician and political scientist who earlier served as a professor in the department of political science at Gauhati University.



Dr. Mahanta has a noteworthy academic background. He secured his M.A. in Political Science from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Delhi, India, in 1992. Later, he completed a two-year course on ‘Peace, Conflict Resolution, & Policy Studies’ from the University of California, Berkeley (2002–2004) as a Rotary World Peace Fellow. Moving ahead, he secured his Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) on the research title “State, Identity and Politics of Violence: ULFA and vision of peace in Assam” from Gauhati University in 2006.



He is also the author of several books, including ‘Confronting the State: ULFA’s quest for Sovereignty’ and ‘Political Theory and Indian Constitution’.



Furthermore, he served as director of the project, ‘Mapping Human Security: The Caste of North-east India’. The project was funded by ‘Asian Dialogue Society’, ‘Singapore’ and was done on behalf of C-NES in 2008.



Dr. Mahanta also serves as an education advisor to the government.



Meanwhile, Dr. Dhanpati Deka has been appointed as the new Vice Chancellor of Bhattadev University Bajali.



Dr. Deka previously served as a professor at Tezpur University in the Department of Energy. Mahanta will be the second Vice Chancellor of Bhattadev University.

