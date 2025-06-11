M.S. Lakshmi Priya appointed GMC commissioner in bureaucratic reshuffle

Guwahati, June 11: In a significant administrative reshuffle ordered by the Assam government, Dr M.S. Lakshmi Priya, IAS (RR: 2014), has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC). Until now, she was serving as the Secretary to the Government of Assam in the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Dr Priya succeeds Shri Megha Nidhi Dahal, IAS (RR: 2015), who has now been transferred and posted as the Managing Director of the Assam Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC), according to a notification issued by the Department of Personnel (Personnel-A), Assam Secretariat.

The government order, dated June 11, 2025, highlights several high-level changes in administrative responsibilities "in the interest of public service."

Among other notable reshuffles:

Shri Rakesh Kumar, IAS (RR: 2005), MD of APDCL and Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Fishery and Excise Departments, has been relieved of the additional charge of Chairman, APGCL and Secretary to the Fishery Department.

Shri Manvendra Pratap Singh, IAS (RR: 2012), Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Act East Policy Affairs Department and MD, AIDC (Addl), has been relieved of his additional MD duties. He has also been posted as Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Fishery Department and Commissioner of Transport, Assam, as additional charges.

The official notification was digitally signed by M S Manivannan, Commissioner & Secretary to the Government of Assam, Personnel (A) Department, and disseminated to all relevant departments and offices for compliance.

This reshuffle comes at a time when administrative agility is crucial to addressing public service delivery challenges in the state, especially in urban governance and industrial development.