‘Doubtful of RaGa to even win an MLA seat,’ says Rupjyoti Kurmi

Guwahati, Feb 5: Amidst the opposition parties slowly breaking ties with the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A), BJP MLA of Assam’s Mariani constituency, Rupjyoti Kurmi, on Monday took a jibe at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, saying he won’t even win an MLA seat.

While speaking to the reporters after the first day of the Assam Budget Session, MLA Kurmi said, “They lost elections from the constituencies where they had been winning for several years, prompting them to contest from another constituency. I hardly feel Rahul Gandhi would even win an MLA seat, let alone be MP seat.”

Further launching a scathing attack at the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Kurmi said that women are being molested at Rajiv Bhawan.

Speaking on the recent physical dispute in Hailakandi among Congress members, Kurmi said, “It is quite common of engaging into physical dispute among the members of the Congress party. The party does not support its own members.”